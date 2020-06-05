Forest Deptt official in Bhadrak, Odisha arrested in disproportionate assets case

Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], June 5 (ANI): The Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Wildlife Division, Bhadrak was arrested by the Vigilance department in connection with the disproportionate assets case.

Following his arrest, the accused Biraj Mohan Mohanty has been forwarded to the Court of Special Judge Vigilance, Balasore.

The department had earlier searched multiple properties belonging to Mohanty, and that of his close associate on June 3, during this search he was found in possession of assets worth Rs 1,48,03,736.

Upon search, inventory, and further inquiry, the income of the accused was calculated and he was found in possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income to the tune of Rs 1,28,58,495.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

