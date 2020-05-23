Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], May 23 (ANI): A forest fire broke out in Srinagar of Pauri Garhwal district here on Saturday.
According to the forest department team, the fire broke out in a forest area which is 3 km away from the Srinagar city.
"5-6 hectares of forest have been affected. The fire could not be controlled due to wind. More teams will be called to extinguish it," Forest officer Anita Kunwar told ANI. (ANI)
Forest fire breaks out in Uttarakhand
ANI | Updated: May 23, 2020 23:15 IST
