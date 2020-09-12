Forest Martyrs Day observed at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 11 (ANI): Forest Martyrs Day was observed at the Forest Martyrs pylon of the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Friday.



A Indrakaran Reddy, Minister for Forests, Environment, Science and Technology, Law and Endowments, offered floral tributes and placed a wreath at the pylon in honour of forest officials who laid down their lives in protection of Forest and Wildlife.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has restricted citizens to their homes but officers and staff of the forest department have stood on their toes in service of our forests even in this difficult situation. The government has taken steps for conserving the Forests and is imposing strict punishments under the PD Act," Reddy said.

He further added that the forest martyrs who had laid down their lives in conservation and protection of Forests and Wildlife would be remembered forever. (ANI)

