Forest officials in Rameswaram release over 200 baby turtles into sea

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): The forest department officials on Sunday released as many as 245 baby turtles into the sea. The turtles were hatched out of the 259 eggs collected on January 18.

The turtle chicks were dumped into the sea by the forest department officials and hunting guards.

During the period from December to April, the turtles lay their eggs and this year around 4,000 eggs were laid and at least 259 were collected by the officials. (ANI)

