Forest officials rescue leopard cub from well in Pune

Leopard cub rescued from well in Pune
ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2020 02:02 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): The forest department officials on Tuesday rescued a leopard cub that fell in the well, here in Pimpalwadi village of Junnar block.
After rescuing the leopard cub, the officials released it in the wild. (ANI)

