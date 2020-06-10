Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): The forest department officials on Tuesday rescued a leopard cub that fell in the well, here in Pimpalwadi village of Junnar block.
After rescuing the leopard cub, the officials released it in the wild. (ANI)
Forest officials rescue leopard cub from well in Pune
ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2020 02:02 IST
