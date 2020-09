Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 11 (ANI): A forest ranger of Indravati Tiger Reserves was killed by Naxals at Kondrezi village in Bijapur on Friday, said P Sundarraj, Inspector General of Police, Bastar.



The deceased Rathram Patel hailed from Baloda Bazar district.

The police reached the spot and the investigation is underway. (ANI)