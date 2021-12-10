Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, reopens campus from December 13, allows maximum 200 visitors per day with COVID protocols

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 10 (ANI): Forest Research Institute, Dehradun will reopen its campus to visitors from December 13 with appropriate COVID-19 protocols.



According to a statement by the FRI on Friday, a maximum of 200 visitors will be allowed to visit the FRI Museums or campus per day between 9 am and 5 pm.

"Only visitors with online registration will be allowed to enter the campus. All the visitors can make their registration on the website of the institute fri.icfre.gov.in and make the payment at the gate showing the printout of registration," said the statement.

FRI campus will also re-open for a walk by visitors in the morning and evening. (ANI)

