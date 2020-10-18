Forest Research Wing, Haldwani establishes Badri Van to showcase ancient flora associated with Lord Badrinath

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 18 (ANI): With the objective to showcase the peculiar ancient flora associated with Lord Badrinath, Forest Research Wing in Haldwani established a research demonstration plot in the form of a small patch of forest, spread in an area of 1 acre on the main highway at Badrinath in Uttarakhand.



As per Sanjeev Chaturvedi, Chief Conservator, Forest Research Wing, the demonstration plot is being called 'Badri Van', which showcases flora like Badri tree, Badri fruit, Badri tulsi and Bhojpatra.

"Adi Guru Shankaracharya, during his visit to Badrinath Shrine, around year 815 AD, is said to have named the forests around Badrinath as 'Badrivan' because of the predominance of trees like Badri (Juniperus Macropoda) and Bhojpatra (Betua Utilis) and shrub species, Badriphal (Hippophae Salicifolia)," he said while explaining the inspiration behind the name of the plot. (ANI)

