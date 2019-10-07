Forget making it Paris, it's enough if Patna remains Patna: JDU leader Ajay Alok

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Alleging that all the attempts by administration to flush out water from the inundated areas in the Patna are in vain, JDU leader Ajay Alok on Monday took a jibe saying that instead of promising to make Patna into Paris, "its more than enough if Patna remains Patna".

He said that it was government's failure that rain water crippled the state capital and played havoc here.

"Ten days have passed and 3-4 foot water is still there in houses in Patna. This is a failure on part of the government. Despite all the attempts by the administration water is not flushed out," he said.

"There is a need to revisit. Leave apart the question of Patna becoming Paris, it would be more than enough if Patna remains Patna," he said.

He also stated that the responsibility of dealing with such situation lies on both the parties running coalition government in the state.

"In the coalition government, the responsibility lies on all. This is the time to accept the mistake and rectify it," he said when asked about the BJP and JDU leader blaming each other for the situation.

Several areas of the city faced one of the worst water-logging in many years owing to incessant rainfall in the region. Over 73 people have lost their lives after heavy rains in Bihar. (ANI)

