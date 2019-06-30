UP Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath. File photo/ANI
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath. File photo/ANI

Form district level teams to curb menace of criminals: Yogi Adityanath

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 07:22 IST

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the officials to form teams at the district level to curtail the activity of criminals in the state.
He advised the officials in Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts to take measures which will boost the confidence of civilians and instill the fear of police uniform in the state.
"Teams should be formed at the district level to bring crime at lowest possible rates in the state. There is a need to instill the fear of police uniform in the hearts of criminals and it is also needed to identify history-sheeters and bring them to justice," Adityanath said at a meeting here on Saturday.
The UP Chief Minister also advised the police department to form anti-Romeo squads under every police station before schools and colleges are scheduled to reopen.
"Strong action also needs to be taken against land-mafia, illegal miners active in the state and work should be done to get their properties seized," he added.
He also added that officials who were not interested in working whole-heartedly for the betterment of the society needed to be sent home and asked for the immediate closure of illegal slaughterhouses. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 08:54 IST

Mumbai: Heavy rains bring city to a standstill

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): People residing in Mumbai woke up to heavy rains on Sunday. After months of sunshine and heat, the rains came as a huge sigh of relief. However, the heavy downpour resulted in water logging on the streets causing massive traffic congestion.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 08:16 IST

J-K: Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in Chadoora area of Budgam district on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 07:28 IST

TMC workers join BJP in presence of WB party president Dilip Ghosh

Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], June 30 (ANI): Many Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and leaders joined the BJP here in presence of West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 07:06 IST

Reduction in cloud mass over North Konkan including Mumbai: IMD

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Rainfall in Mumbai and the entire Northern Konkan belt is likely to slow down over the next 12 hours, predicted India Meteorological Department on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 07:01 IST

First batch of Amarnath Yatra flagged off from Jammu base camp

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): Advisor to the Governor in Jammu and Kashmir, K K Sharma flagged off the first batch of devotees for the Amarnath Yatra after conducting a puja at the Jammu base camp on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 07:01 IST

Delhi: RPF Northern Railway nabs criminals using CCTV

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Railway Protection Force (RPF), Northern Railway caught a laptop thief within four minutes of theft through a combination of live CCTV feed and alertness of the on-duty personnel.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 07:01 IST

India witnessing influx of medical tourists from Arab nations

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 (ANI): India has been witnessing an increasing influx of medical tourists from across the world, including the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf region, mostly for treatments in orthopaedics, cardiac, and some cosmetic treatments, an Indian doctor told Khaleej Tim

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 06:41 IST

Bhupesh Baghel tears up passing CPCC president post to Mohan Markam

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's eyes were filled with tears while speaking at the event organised for passing the post of President of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) to Mohan Markam.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 06:22 IST

AIIMS Jodhpur female staff commits suicide by setting herself on...

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 30 (ANI): A female nursing staff of the AIIMS Hospital here committed suicide by setting herself on fire, Additional Police Commissioner (ADC) Chain Singh Mahecha said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 05:38 IST

First 'Mann ki Baat' after Modi's return to power to air today

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" will resume today almost a month after the PM returned to power. This will be the first 'Mann ki Baat' programme in Modi's second consecutive term as the Prime Minister.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 05:05 IST

Only people in 'decent clothes' will be allowed inside Imambara:...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): District Magistrate (DM) Lucknow, Kaushal Raj Sharma issued dress codes and other guidelines for tourists visiting historical monuments in the city.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 04:52 IST

NSCB Medical College staff drags patient to X-Ray room on bed...

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): The staff at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (NSCB) Medical College in Jabalpur were caught on camera dragging a patient to the X-Ray room on a bed sheet.

Read More
iocl