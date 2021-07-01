Former ACB chief's residence, nine other locations raided in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team conducted extensive raids at the residence of a senior IPS Officer GP Singh on Thursday.

Nine more locations linked to the IPS officer will be raided by the authority. The raids are being conducted on the basis of an FIR registered against Singh over disproportionate assets, sources informed.

It is the first instance of ACB raiding an IPS officer in Chhattisgarh.



A year ago, Singh was the chief of the ACB and the Economic Offences Wing. He was transferred as the director of the state police academy last June.

The 1994-batch IPS officer has earlier served as the IG of Raipur, Durg and Bilaspur.

According to the sources, there are 10 teams of the ACB deployed in the raids.

Searches are still underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

