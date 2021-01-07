Former ACB Director General writes to IPS Association, alleges Andhra govt trying to fabricate him in criminal case

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) DG AB Venkateswara Rao has written to IPS Officers Association for convening a general body meeting, alleging that the government was trying to "fabricate him in a criminal case and arrest him" without giving an opportunity to seek anticipatory bail.

Rao wrote a letter to IPS officers Association AP Chapter, with a copy to central IPS Association New Delhi. The letter was written on January 3 and came to light on Tuesday.

He requested the association to discuss the matter and intervene in the issue in the way it deemed fit.

AB Venkateswara Rao was ACB Director-General during TDP regime. He was not given posting after the YSRCP came into power. Rao was suspended in February last year over allegations of irregularities in certain purchases. He has been fighting a legal battle with the state government. (ANI)