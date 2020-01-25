Former AIADMK MP arrested in Coimbatore, remanded to judicial custody

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP KC Palanisamy, who was arrested here on Saturday, has been remanded to judicial custody till February 7.

Earlier today, he was arrested on multiple charges including forgery and cheating from his residence in Vadavalli here.

Palanisamy was arrested on charges under IPC sections 417,418, 419, 465, 468, 479, 481, 482, 485, and the IT Act.

He was expelled from the party in 2018. (ANI)

