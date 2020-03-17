Former Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani appointed chairman of APTDC

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Former Chairman and Managing Director of Air India Ashwani Lohani has been appointed as the Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC).

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, the appointment has been made for a period of one year.

Lohani had previously served as chairman of the Railway Board and CMD of the India Tourism Development Corporation. (ANI)

