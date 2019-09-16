New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, who was at the centre of a row over alleged theft of assembly property, is said to have committed suicide on Monday.
BJP Chief Spokesperson, K. Krishna Saagar Rao in a statement said: "Shocked to know that former minister, former AP speaker Shri Kodela Siva Prasad has committed suicide. I extend heartfelt condolences on the unfortunate demise of this senior politician. May his soul rest in peace"
"I believe this forced death is a testimony to the ongoing bitter and contemptuous politics of Andhra Pradesh. It's quite unfortunate," he added. (ANI)
Former Andhra Pradesh speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao allegedly commits suicide: BJP chief spokesperson
ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:31 IST
