Former Andhra Pradesh speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao allegedly commits suicide: BJP chief spokesperson

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, who was at the centre of a row over alleged theft of assembly property, is said to have committed suicide on Monday.

BJP Chief Spokesperson, K. Krishna Saagar Rao in a statement said: "Shocked to know that former minister, former AP speaker Shri Kodela Siva Prasad has committed suicide. I extend heartfelt condolences on the unfortunate demise of this senior politician. May his soul rest in peace"

"I believe this forced death is a testimony to the ongoing bitter and contemptuous politics of Andhra Pradesh. It's quite unfortunate," he added. (ANI)

