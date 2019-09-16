Former AP Speaker was brought dead to hospital, say Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Speaker, Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, was brought dead to the hospital after he allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday, said police.

"He was brought dead to the hospital. His family members told us that he tried to commit suicide by hanging. Suicide can be confirmed only after postmortem. The case has been registered," said Hyderabad West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

According to police sources, Rao hanged himself at his residence here. He was taken to a private hospital. Police are investigating the case.

BJP Chief Spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao, in a statement said: "Shocked to know that former minister, former AP speaker Shri Kodela Siva Prasada has committed suicide. I extend heartfelt condolences on the unfortunate demise of this senior politician. May his soul rest in peace."

"I believe this forced death is a testimony to the ongoing bitter and contemptuous politics of Andhra Pradesh. It's quite unfortunate," he added. (ANI)

