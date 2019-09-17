Former AP Speaker's suicide case is 'state govt-sponsored murder': Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday termed the alleged suicide of former Andhra Pradesh Speaker, Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, as a 'state government-sponsored murder'.

Naidu has demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should conduct an inquiry into the alleged suicide case.

"Current Andhra Pradesh government is targeting the TDP leaders and registering a false case against them. The state government has harassed Rao and booked a false case against him. This is a government-sponsored murder and CBI inquiry should be initiated in this case," said Naidu.

Naidu on Tuesday expressed deep shock over the death of party member, Rao who allegedly committed suicide on Monday. Rao was was at the centre of a row over alleged theft of Assembly property.

According to police sources, Rao hanged himself at his residence here. He was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police are investigating the matter.

Police have registered a case under relevant section and the investigation is being carried by ACP rank officer in Hyderabad. Police have asserted that the reason behind Rao's death will be known after the post-mortem report arrives. (ANI)

