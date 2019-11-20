Former ASI Director KK Muhammed visits Dr Hedgewar Smruti mandir in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): KK Muhammed, former regional director, North, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday visited Dr Hedgewar Smruti Temple in Nagpur.

He visited the RSS founder Hedgewar's samadhi and offered his salutations to the RSS stalwart.

Earlier this month, Muhammed had welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict in Ayodhya land title dispute case and called it a 'perfect judgment.'

"The court has given verdict on the basis of evidence provided by the ASI. This is the most perfect judgment I could ever think of. I never thought it would be this perfect. I feel vindicated (he had said Ram temple existed before Babri mosque in Ayodhya), I was hounded by a group of people. It is exactly the kind of decision that we all wanted," he said.

"For Hindus, this place is as important as Mecca and Madina is for Muslims. For Muslims, this place is not associated with the Prophet," Muhammed added.

"On the basis of archaeological and historical evidence that were supplied by ASI, the court came to the conclusion that there was a temple earlier and we should build a new temple once more," he further stated. (ANI)

