Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi cremated with full state honours

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 27 (ANI): Congress leader and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi was cremated with full state honours in Guwahati on Thursday. He had passed away on November 23.

The late Assam chief minister's son Gaurav Gogoi performed the last rites. Union Minister Jitendra Singh attended the cremation.

Gaurav Gogoi told ANI that he will go on to fulfil his father's unfinished plans and said that his ideals and dreams for Assam will remain eternal.

"At one point we lose our parents. It is a moment of grief. But at this time I am not feeling sadness but peace because of the love and affection that people of Assam have showered on the late Tarun Gogoi. As his son, this is all that I can do which is to assure that people who loved him can bid farewell to him," he said.



The body of the former Assam chief minister, known for his secular image, was taken to a church, namghar, mosque, temple as per his last wish, before it was consigned to flames.

"His last words as he was slipping into unconsciousness that he wanted to go to Titabor and he wanted to travel across Assam. As his son, it is my duty to fulfil his unfinished plans and even though he is no longer with us, his ideals and dreams for Assam will remain eternal in me and I will do my best to fulfil those dreams. It is my family's wish to take his ashes to Titabor and across Assam," he added.

Gaurav Gogoi further said: "I am grateful to Congress President Sonia Gandhi for her letter of condolence, to Rahul Gandhi for his personal visit to my home and union minister Jitendra Singh who attended the last rites of my late father."

Tarun Gogoi, 84, died on November 23 at Guwahati Medical College where he was on ventilation after suffering a multi-organ failure. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in August.

He was the 13th chief minister of the state and held office between 2001 and 2016. (ANI)

