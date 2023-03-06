Former Australian PM Tony Abbott calls on Devendra Fadnavis, discusses ways to strengthen trade with Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott on Monday called on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and discussed means to further strengthen the trade between both countries.

Chairman of India-Australia Strategic Alliance Jagvinder Singh Virk and its members accompanied the former Australian Prime Minister.

"Extremely glad to welcome and host the Hon Former Prime Minister of Australia Mr. @HonTonyAbbott at my official residence,in #Mumbai this morning. Shri Jagvinder Singh Virk, Chairman of India Australia Strategic Alliance (IASA) & its senior members too joined," Fadnavis tweeted.

"We discussed ways and means to further strengthen trade between both countries & Maharastra in particular. India and Australia signed the historic Economic cooperation trade agreement (ECTA) under the leadership of Hon PM @narendramodi ji," he added in the tweet.



The Deputy Chief Minister said that the trade between India and Australia is expected to rise in the next decade.

"This Free trade agreement (FTA) will chart a new and prosperous path for both nations. Both Australia and India's trade is expected to quadruple in the next 10 years. It was decided that a group of key Maharashtra businesses will be visiting Australia and MOUs on various cross investments are being proposed in June 2023," Fadnavis tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe "fathers" of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, Australia's ex-PM Tony Abbott said that the Quad is almost a unique product and the "world should be immensely grateful to both of them."

Speaking to ANI, Abbott said that Quad is the most important strategic development in the world since the formation of NATO. He further said that Shinzo Abe and Narendra Modi are the only Asian leaders who could have initiated the Quad.

"So I think 2 fathers of QUAD are Shinzo Abe and Modi and the world should be immensely grateful to both of them," Australia's former PM said. (ANI)

