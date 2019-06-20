Former beauty queen Ushoshi Sengupta harassed in Kolkata, 7 held

Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], June 19 (ANI): Seven people have been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly chasing and attacking model-turned-actor Ushoshi Sengupta, and vandalising the app-based cab she was travelling in, Kolkata Police said.

Sengupta, was attacked on 11.40 pm on Monday when she was travelling with her friend in an Uber cab. The Miss India Universe 2010 posted on social media about the incident alleging that a gang of miscreants tried to drag her out from the cab.

Ina social media post, Sengupta wrote about the incident and claimed that she was travelling with her friend in an Uber when few boys in a bike came and hit the car in front of the Government Housing Society under Charu Market police station area. Subsequently, the boys stopped the car at Exide intersection and Jawaharlal Road crossing in Kolkata.

"In a fraction of second there were 15 boys and they all started banging the car window and dragging the driver out," she alleged.

"Last night 17th June 2019 at around 11:40 pm I took an uber from JW Marriott Kolkata. I was accompanied by my colleague. We were taking a left turn from the Exide crossing towards Elgin while few boys in a bike (without helmet) came and hit the Uber. To which they stopped the bike and started yelling at the driver.

"In a fraction of second there were 15 boys and they all started banging the car window and dragging the driver out. They dragged the driver and started beating him up. This is when I stepped out and started shouting taking a video of the incident," Sengupta wrote in a Facebook post.

The boys followed us till my colleague's house and right when we were dropping him near lake gardens govt housing, 6 of the boys in 3 bikes came and stopped my car, threw stones, broke the car. Dragged me out and tried to break my phone to delete the video. My colleague jumped out out of fear and I was completely shaken. I came out started shouting by now the locals had come out," she said.

"All the seven accused were arrested on Tuesday. A detail enquiry is going on into the allegations lodged by the complainant," police said.

The accused have been identified as Sheikh Rahit, Fardeen Khan, Sheikh Sabir Ali, Sheikh Gani, Sheikh Imran Ali, Sheikh Wasim and Atif Khan. (ANI)

