Former Bengal CM Bhattacharjee remains critical, says hospital

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 10 (ANI): The health condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee remains critical and doctors are keeping a constant vigil on him, a Woodlands Hospital bulletin said on Thursday.

According to an official release, the 76-year-old former Chief Minister was admitted on December 9 to the critical care department.

The Medical Board met the representatives of the family at 10 am today and said "the patient will remain on mechanical ventilation for today and process of a gradual withdrawal of ventilatory support is been planned."



"Sedation was stopped in the morning as a trial and patients sensorium was assessed and found to have improved. However, sedation will continue to assist effective ventilation," the hospital report said.

His carbon dioxide and oxygen levels in the blood have improved while his pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation are also currently stable. "As he is still on ventilation prognosis is guarded and critical," the report said.

The doctors are keeping a constant vigil on Bhattacharjee's health situation and taking appropriate measures. (ANI)

