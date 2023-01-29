Former Bihar CM Manjhi appeals for review of liquor policy

Gaya (Bihar) [India], January 29 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has appealed to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government to review its liquor policy as it is affecting the tourism and revenue of the State.

Addressing the gathering of the three-day-long Bodh Mahotsav here in Gaya, Hindustani Awam Morcha, an ally of the grand alliance, Jitan Ram Manjhi said, "Due to the liquor policy, existing in the state, the tourists visiting here move to other places like Kolkata, Jharkhand, Banaras in search of liquor which hit revenue and tourism of the State."

Jitan Ram Manjhi also pitched to make Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, who was also on the dais, the CM of the State.



However, reacting to Manjhi's remarks Tejaswi Yadav said that these are his personal views.

While speaking on Manjhi's appeal to withdraw the liquor ban, Deputy CM said, "Liquor prohibition law has been implemented in Bihar with the joint decision of all the parties."

Earlier on Friday, Tejaswi Yadav inaugurated the three-day Bodh Mahotsav at Kalachakra ground in Bodh Gaya.

A cultural evening, held on the occasion, started with Bihar Gaurav Gaan by the artists of Bihar Sangeet Natak academy. Bollywood playback singer Kailash Kher entertained the audience with his performance, while artists from Cambodia and Vietnam also performed during the inaugural event. (ANI)

