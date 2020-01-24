Former BJP Councillor gives triple talaq to wife in MP

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): A former BJP Councillor has allegedly given triple talaq to his wife in Shivpuri.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivpuri, RS Chandel on Thursday said, "The accused has a history of domestic violence and harassment against his wife."

"The victim has alleged he gave her triple talaq. He is a former BJP Councillor," the SP said.

"A case registered is registered," he added. (ANI)

