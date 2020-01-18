Former BJP MP Ashwini Kumar Chopra passes away in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Former BJP MP and senior journalist Ashwini Kumar Chopra passed away here on Saturday. He was 63.

Ashwini Kumar Chopra was suffering from cancer and breathed his last at a hospital in Haryana's Gurugram.

Chopra, who was elected to 16th Lok Sabha from Haryana's Karnal as a BJP candidate, was suffering from cancer.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his condolences and said: "Got to know the demise of Ashwini Chopra, former BJP MP and editor of Punjab Kesari Delhi. Your life as a skilled politician and successful journalist will continue to guide all of us. God bless the departed soul." (ANI)

