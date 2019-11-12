Former CEC TN Seshan's demise an irreparable loss: MK Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): DMK chief MK Stalin termed former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan's demise as an irreparable loss.

"TN Seshan's demise is an irreparable loss. He had brought numerous reforms in the electoral system. He brought the system of voter ID cards for elections. He was unbiased and took actions against erring political parties. In future the election commission should follow the path he has laid as a mark of respect to him," Stalin told reporters here.

Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) TN Seshan died in Chennai following a cardiac arrest on Sunday night.

"Sad to announce that Shri TN Seshan (former Chief Election Commissioner of India) passed away a short while ago. He was a true legend and a guiding force for all his successors. I pray for peace to his soul," tweeted Dr SY Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India.

The 87-year-old was the 10th CEC and had served form December 12, 1990, till December 11, 1996. He was a retired 1955 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre. (ANI)

