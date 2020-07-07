Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI): Vasudeva Maiah, former CEO of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank was found dead inside his car in Bengaluru on Monday.
An investigation into the case is underway.
On June 18, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided five of his locations in Bengaluru over alleged financial irregularities in the bank. (ANI)
Former CEO of Raghavendra bank found dead in his car in Bengaluru
ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2020 05:20 IST
