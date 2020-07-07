Former CEO of Raghavendra bank found dead in his car in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI): Vasudeva Maiah, former CEO of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank was found dead inside his car in Bengaluru on Monday.

An investigation into the case is underway.

On June 18, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided five of his locations in Bengaluru over alleged financial irregularities in the bank. (ANI)