Former CEO of Raghavendra bank found dead in his car in Bengaluru

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2020 05:20 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI): Vasudeva Maiah, former CEO of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank was found dead inside his car in Bengaluru on Monday.
An investigation into the case is underway.
On June 18, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided five of his locations in Bengaluru over alleged financial irregularities in the bank. (ANI)

