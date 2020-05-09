Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi hospitalised

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi has been admitted to Shree Narayana Hospital here today after he suffered a cardiac arrest at home.

According to a medical bulletin issued by Shree Narayana Hospital, the condition of Jogi, who is on the ventilator, is critical.

74-year-old Jogi collapsed in his home garden today. Soon after, doctors were called and later he was admitted in the hospital at 12:30 pm on Saturday, as per the hospital bulletin. (ANI)

