Former Chief Justice of India RC Lahoti passes away in Delhi on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Former Chief Justice of India Ramesh Chandra Lahoti passed away at a Delhi hospital on Wednesday.

Condolences have started pouring from various dignitaries. "Former Chief Justice of India Justice RC Lahoti is no more. He was one of the finest Chiefs I had ever known. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai, vice president of Supreme Court Bar Association.

Expressing condolences on his demise, Central Railway tweeted "Saddened to hear the passing away of RC Lahoti Ex. Chief Justice of India. In this hour of grief, we stand with the family of Justice Lahoti to bear the loss and sends heartfelt condolences."

Justice Lahoti was appointed as the Chief Justice of India on June 1, 2004, and retired on November 1, 2005.

He was born on November 1, 1940, and joined the Bar in District Guna in 1960 and enrolled as an Advocate in 1962.

In April 1977, he was recruited directly from the Bar to the State Higher Judicial Service and was appointed as a District & Sessions Judge.

After functioning as a District & Sessions Judge for a year, he resigned in May 1978 and reverted to the Bar for practice mainly in the High Court.

He was later appointed as the Additional Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 3, 1988, and was made permanent a Judge on August 4, 1989.

He was transferred to Delhi High Court on February 7, 1994, and thereafter he was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on December 9, 1998. (ANI)