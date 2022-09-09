Former CJI KN Singh passes away

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): Former Chief Justice of India KN Singh, who remained CJI for the shortest period of 17 days back in 1991, has died at his residence in Prayagraj.

"Shri Kamal Narain Singh, Former Chief Justice of India, has left for his heavenly abode today i.e, 8th September 2022 at 9:40 A.M. His last rites will be performed tomorrow i.e, on 9th September 2022 at Shanker Ghat, Rasulabad, Electric Crematorium, Allahabad," said a statement issued by Supreme Court.

Justice KN Singh was the 22nd CJI of India.



Justice Kamal Narain Singh was born on December 13, 1926 and was the 22nd Chief Justice of India. Justice KN Singh remained CJI for the shortest period of 17 days. He was appointed as the Chief Justice of India on November 25, 1991 and retired on December 12, 1991.

He was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on March 10 in 1986.

"Justice K.N Singh, Former Chief Justice of India has left for heavenly abode on September 8 at Allahabad," said in a statement issued by, Registrar (Protocol) Allahabad High Court.

The funeral procession would take place on Friday at Shankar Ghat, Teliyarganj in Prayagraj. (ANI)

