Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi likely to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP on Thursday

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is likely to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP at 11 am on Thursday.

President Ram Nath Kovind has nominated him to the Rajya Sabha.

Gogoi served as the 46th Chief Justice of India from October 3, 2018, to November 17, 2019.

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge Bench headed by him had delivered the verdict in the long-pending Ayodhya dispute case.

Before leaving the office, Gogoi had said that the issue of pendency of cases in Indian courts is used extensively to "pull down the institution".

In his letter to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) he had stated that a part of him would always remain with the Supreme Court of India. (ANI)

