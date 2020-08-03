Former CM attacks BSY government, alleges corruption and COVID-19 mismanagement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 2 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday attacked the BS Yediyurappa-led government over management of the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged corruption.

Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah said, "More than 5,000 COVID-19 cases and 80-90 deaths are being reported every day in Karnataka, but still Union Minister Harsh Vardhan claims that deaths are decreasing and allows the export of ventilators. This is an inhumane government. There is still a shortage of ventilators in Bengaluru. We have over 50,000 active cases and only about 800 odd ventilators. We still see reports of non-admission due to non-availability of ventilators. Despite this, the centre is still keen on exporting ventilators."

"There is a strong correlation between the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, deaths, lack of infrastructure and corruption by BJP ministers in the state. We started the #LekkaKodi campaign to create awareness about the wrongdoings of the BSY government. The BJP expects us to join hands and support the government in fighting the coronavirus but why are they trying to topple the Indian National Congress in Rajasthan?" the former Chief Minister questioned.

He further said that there was a shortage of everything required for COVID-19 management in Karnataka, and whatever was provided by the state government lacked quality.

"We will never support the BJP for their mismanagement and corruption. It has been over 24 hours since the BSY government said they would submit the relevant document but we are yet to receive a single sheet. What is the BJP trying to hide?" he added.

Siddaramaiah further claimed that the corrupt practices came under control after he started to speak about it and that they were trying to target him.

"The Yediyurappa government has withheld procurement orders worth thousands of crores and they are angry that I am not allowing them to loot. Hence they are targeting me. The ministers have made our work easier by sending legal notice for speaking about their corrupt practice. From the beginning, we have wanted to take the legal route. At least now there will be under the compulsion to submit their documents in court," he added. (ANI)

