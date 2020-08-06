Former CM Siddaramaih attacks K'taka govt over poor flood management

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah on Thursday took to Twitter to attack the B S Yediyurappa government over the poor response to floods that inundated parts of Karnataka due to incessant monsoon downpours in the last few days.

"Rains have increased across the state for several days now, disrupting normal life. The government, who should be rushing to the aid of the people in distress, seems to have come to a standstill. Does the government exist in the state? Floods are a threat not only on the coast and Malanad but also in northern Karnataka. The state government should act promptly and provide the suffering people with meals and shelter," said Siddaramaiah.

With regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, for which the Chief Minister tested positive, he said "The State Revenue Minister is also said to be quarantined due to the coronavirus, and the recently transferred Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioners have been given additional responsibility by the Revenue Department. This has impaired the functioning of the flood situation. BS Yeddyurappa should look out for this."

He further said that the hospitalised CM should immediately share responsibility with senior colleagues to address the most pressing issues and ensure that eyewitness reports are sent by the District Officers and the Ministers in charge of the affected districts."

He further said that many were yet to recover from the floods that had taken place in August to October last year and that the remedial work had not been completed.

"We are constantly warned about this but the government has not responded. Innocent people are falling prey to this neglect of the state government."

The India Meteorological Department Director, C S Patil, said on Thursday, "Red alert has been announced in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chickamagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan, due to heavy rainfall in the region from last two-three days." (ANI)

