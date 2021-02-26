Former Cong leader Ashok Tanwar launches new party 'Apna Bharat Morcha'

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Former Haryana Congress leader Ashok Tanwar launched a new political party 'Apna Bharat Morcha' in the national capital on Thursday.

Former Tripura Congress leader Kirit Pradyut Deb Barman was among the scores of leaders who attended the launched event.

Speaking at the event Tanwar said that people who left Congress made a tough decision but they did so because they wanted to work for the nation.



He quoted cartoonist RK Laxman and said, "The real Congress will be reduced in size through constant splits." Tanwar said Laxman's words are a reality of today's Congress.

"Apna Bharat Morcha will work with a three-pillared approach of dialogue, debate, and discussion," he said.

Stating that the Congress has drifted away from its basic principle and ideology, Tanwar had resignation from the primary membership of the party in October 2019, days before the Haryana Assembly polls.

He later extended his support to Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and campaigned against Congress in the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections. (ANI)

