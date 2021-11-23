Former Cong MP Ashok Tanwar to join TMC today in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Former Congress MP Ashok Tanwar will join Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday in the national capital, informed sources.

Tanwar was a close aide of Rahul Gandhi.

In February this year, Tanwar launched a new political party 'Apna Bharat Morcha'.

Earlier in October 2019, he resigned from the primary membership of the Congress ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls.



He later extended his support to Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and campaigned against Congress in elections.

The development comes amid West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi, who is slated to be in the national capital till November 25.

Banerjee's visit to the capital is taking place days ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on November 29.

She will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss issues pertaining to the Border Security Force (BSF) and the development of the state during her visit to Delhi.

Banerjee had visited Delhi in July this year. It was her first visit after Trinamool Congress returned to power in the Bengal Assembly polls. During her last visit to Delhi, she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

