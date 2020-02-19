Former Cong MP asks Andhra CM to establish HC bench in Rajahmundry

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Former Congress MP from Rajahmundry Vundavalli Aruna Kumar on Wednesday wrote to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, requesting him to set up a high court bench in Rajahmundry and Rayalaseema.

Kumar reminded the Chief Minister that his father, the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, had agreed to establish a high court bench in Rajahmundry along with a bench at Rayalaseema during his term as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Enclosing a 2006 letter, Kumar requested Jagan to fulfil the assurance given by his father.

The letter read, "I am herewith enclosing a copy of a letter dated July 11, 2006 from the Secretary of Law, Andhra Pradesh Government, to the Registrar, High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad. This is regarding establishing a bench of High Court in Rajahmundry along with a bench in Rayalaseema."

"Late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the then CM, had agreed after discussing with officers and others concerned, including late Jakkampudi Rama Mohana Rao, the then cabinet minister, Route Surya Prakash Rao, the then MLA of Rajahmundry and myself," Kumar said.

"I request you to initiate necessary steps to establish High Court bench at Rajahmundry as desired by our departed leader Dr YSR," he said in a latter. (ANI)

