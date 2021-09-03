Former Congress leader PS Prasanth joins CPI (M)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 3 (ANI): Former Congress leader PS Prasanth who was expelled from the party joined the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) here on Friday.

CPI (M) State Secretary A. Vijayaraghavan welcomed him into the party at AKG centre.

Prasanth said that he was ousted from Congress because he wrote a letter to party leader Rahul Gandhi.



"There is no democracy in Congress. I am joining CPI (M) as it upholds secular values. The Kerala Model of CPI(M) was accepted by everyone as a reason why the Left came back to power for the second consecutive term," said Prashant.

Prashant turns against the party leadership after Palode Ravi was appointed as the District Congress Committee President in Thiruvananthapuram. Prashant, a loyalist of Oommen Chandy came out in the open criticising the decision and also blamed KC Venugopal for the issues in Congress Party. He was expelled from Congress following it.

Vijayaraghavan said that those leaving Congress or UDF and willing to work for CPI(M) would be welcomed. He said that the infighting within Congress in Kerala is similar to the factionalism it's is facing in many states.

"In Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Punjab Congress are fighting within themselves. In Punjab, elections are around the corner. All this infighting will only help BJP. The Congress as a party has lost inner-party democracy. The poor performance of Congress in Kerala shows that people have rejected the party," he alleged. (ANI)

