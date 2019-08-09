Bhubaneshwar Kalita joined BJP on Friday in presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
Bhubaneshwar Kalita joined BJP on Friday in presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Former Congress MP Bhubaneswar Kalita joins BJP

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:11 IST

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI) Senior Congress leader Bhubaneswar Kalita, who resigned from Rajya Sabha over party's stand against abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Kalita was formally inducted into the saffron camp here at party headquarters in the presence of union minister Piyush Goyal, BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni.
Goyal hailed Kalita's decision to resign from Congress and Rajya Sabha despite being party's chief whip as "bold" and said he left the grand old party on the issue of national interest.
"He left the Congress on issues based on principles. He supported the government's move of national integration by abrogation of Article 370. We requested him to join BJP and contribute to nation-building. We will be benefitting from his long experience as a parliamentarian. His coming to BJP will also help the party in Assam and the Northeastern states," he said.
Kalita hailed the BJP top leadership and slammed the Congress for its stand on Article 370.
"The country is marching ahead under the leadership of PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah," he said.
Kalita said he talked to the party leadership on the issue of Article 370 but they were clueless and directionless.
"When it comes to national integration, all parties should support the government. As a member of the Congress, I couldn't oppose Article 370 in Rajya Sabha. That's why I decided to resign from the membership," he said.
Yadav said Kalita joined the party expressing confidence on the leadership of Modi.
He said the party would get constructive benefits from Kalita's parliamentary experience and his organisational skills would help the party in increasing its strength in Northeastern states.
Kalita, who was also party's Chief whip in Rajya Sabha, was upset with the Congress when he was asked to issue a whip to party members against the government's move on the Kashmir issue.
Kalita was a Rajya Sabha member from Assam. He had only a few months left in his tenure and was due to retire on April 9, 2020.
Kalita contested the last Lok Sabha elections from Mangaldai constituency but lost to BJP's Dilip Saikia.
Born at Rangiya in Kamrup (Rural) district of Assam, Kalita was elected to Rajya Sabha for the first time in 1984 and was reelected again in 1990. He was elected to 12th Lok Sabha in 1998. He was again elected to Rajya Sabha in 2008 and 2014.
Kalita is the second Congress MP from Rajya Sabha to resign from the grand old party after Sanjay Singh, a member of the erstwhile Amethi royal family. Singh also joined the BJP a day after resigning from Congress. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:43 IST

Constitution being violated with no action against 4 former AAP MLAs: SAD

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday said the constitution and the Representation of People's Act are being violated in Punjab with four legislators, who had resigned from the primary membership of AAP months back, not being disqualified and debarred from c

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:42 IST

Jaitley admitted to AIIMS, PM visits hospital

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:40 IST

TN: Fisher Labourer Association to hold state-wide protest against govt

Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The Fisher Labourer Association, in a state-level conference here on Friday, decided to organise protests against state and central government demanding to resolve the issues ailing the fishing community.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:22 IST

Manjhi's HAM quits grand alliance in Bihar, to go solo in...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday said that the Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM) has withdrawn itself from the grand alliance and would go solo in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:19 IST

AP: Three youths washed away in floodwaters; one rescued, two missing

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Three youths aged approximately 25 were washed away in floodwaters at Appaanapalli village in Mamidikuduru Mandal of East Godavari district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:15 IST

5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal-India Border Region

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter Scale struck near Nepal-India Border Region, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:13 IST

Five persons of a family die in car accident in Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh)[India], Aug 9 (ANI): As many as five people of a family died and another sustained injuries in a road accident here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:09 IST

Kanpur: FIRs filed against two men for giving triple talq over phone

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The district police on Friday registered two FIRs against two men in separate incidents for allegedly giving triple talaq to their wives over the phone here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:03 IST

Andhra Pradesh CM assured to release Tamil Nadu's share of water...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) Chennai [Tamil Nadu [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh has assured Tamil Nadu that it will release Tamil Nadu's share of water from Srisailam reservoir for meeting the drinking water demands of parched Chennai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:59 IST

Talking to Pakistan on consular access to Jadhav, says India

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): India on Friday said that it has called upon Pakistan to provide "unimpeded consular access" to Kulbhushan Jadhav and was talking to it constantly even as Islamabad has downgraded diplomatic ties following the repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:58 IST

Now we can bring Kashmiri girls: Manohar Khattar

Fatehabad [Haryana], Aug 9 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday stoked a controversy saying that after the abrogation of Article 370 girls can be brought from kashmir, apparently for marriage.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:58 IST

AIDMK will be back in power next elections: Jayakumar on DMK...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar on Friday said though Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has won Vellore Parliamentary seat by a margin of 8,000 votes, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will come back to power in the next elections.

Read More
iocl