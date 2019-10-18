Former cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, family named in cheating, trespassing case

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Delhi Police has registered a case of alleged house trespass, cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy against former Indian cricketer, Manoj Prabhakar, his wife, son and two others, follwing a complaint in this regard by a woman.

The complaint was filed by Sanhya Sharma who lives in London. The woman stated that she owns a flat on the second floor of an apartment in Sarvapriya Vihar in south Delhi while Prabhakar lives with his family on the first floor of the building.

Sharma alleged that Prabhakar and his wife entered into a criminal conspiracy with a person named Sanjeev Goel and others and entered her house by breaking the lock of the main door.

In her compliant, the woman stated that the flat was purchased from a builder in 1995 by her husband Laxmi Chand Pandit. They lived in the flat till 2006 before they shifted to London.

Later, some of her relatives stayed at the flat. In 2018, her relatives vacated the flat and it had been locked since then.

She stated that her brother informed her about some people illegally staying at her flat.

According to the FIR, the complainant has also alleged that Prabhakar and others have got prepared forged document of the property.

More details awaited. (ANI)

