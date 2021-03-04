Former 'Dinamalar' editor R Krishnamurthy passes away, Javadekar expresses grief

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Thursday condoled the demise of R Krishnamurthy, former editor of Tamil daily 'Dinamalar'.

"Saddened to hear the demise of R Krishnamurthy ji. His contribution was instrumental in making Dinamalar, one of the most popular Tamil Dailies. Deep condolences, may God give strength to his family to bear the loss. Om Shanti," Javadekar said in a tweet.

Krishnamurthy, a renowned epigraphist, passed away at the age of 88 on Thursday morning. He had played a pivotal role in simplifying the Tamil script. He is survived by his wife K Rajalakshmi, two sons and two daughters.



Dinamalar was founded in 1951 by TV Ramasubba Iyer and Krishnamurthy had joined it in 1956.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary and former Karnataka minister CT Ravi also expressed his condolences on Krishnamurthy's death.

"Pained to learn about the sad demise of Thiru R Krishnamurthy, the former editor of popular Tamil daily Dinamalar. Fondly known as RK, Thiru Krishnamurthy published many papers and books on Tamil script, epigraphy and numismatics. I pray for the Sadgati of His Soul. Om Shanti." he tweeted. (ANI)

