Former EAM Susham Swaraj moves out of official residence

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday informed that she has moved out of her official residence in Delhi.

In a tweet, Swaraj wrote, "I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers."

Earlier on June 10, Swaraj had denied reports suggesting that she was appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh after Union Minister Harsh Vardhan tweeted congratulating her for it.

"The news about my appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh is not true," Swaraj had tweeted.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan, later deleted his tweet.

Swaraj had opted out of the Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. She was appointed the External Affairs Minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. The portfolio is now held by former foreign secretary S.Jaishankar.

During her tenure, the BJP leader was extremely active and popular on Twitter for reaching out to the Indian diaspora in distress. She was also loved by users for her witty and humorous replies. (ANI)

