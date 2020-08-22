Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar appointed Election Commissioner

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar was on Friday appointed as Election Commissioner following the resignation of Ashok Lavasa.

"The President is pleased to appoint Rajiv Kumar, IAS (retd) (JH:1984) as the Election Commissioner with effect from the date he assumes the office vice Ashok Lavasa, Election Commissioner who has resigned with effect from August 31," a notification of Law Ministry said.

Kumar is a former IAS officer and belonged to Jharkhand cadre. Lavasa will take up the position of vice-president at the Asian Development Bank. (ANI)

