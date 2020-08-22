Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar to take charge as Election Commissioner on Sept 1

New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar, who was appointed as Election Commissioner on Friday following the resignation of Ashok Lavasa, will take charge of the office on September 1.

"The President is pleased to appoint Rajiv Kumar, IAS (retd) (JH:1984) as the Election Commissioner with effect from the date he assumes the office vice Ashok Lavasa, Election Commissioner who has resigned with effect from August 31," a notification of Law Ministry said.

Kumar is a former IAS officer from Jharkhand cadre.

Lavasa will take up the position of vice-president at the Asian Development Bank. (ANI)

