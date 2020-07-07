Former Goa Minister Suresh Amonkar dies of coronavirus, Pramod Sawant conveys condolences

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 6 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant conveyed condolences over the demise of former health minister Dr Suresh Amonkar, who died of COVID-19 infection on Monday.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Dr Suresh Amonkar, former President of BJP Goa Pradesh and Former Cabinet Minister of Goa government. His contribution to the state of Goa is immense and will never be forgotten. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," said Sawant in a statement.

Dr Suresh Amonkar died at a COVID hospital where he got admitted on June 21.

Amonkar was elected to the Goa Legislative Assembly from Pale in 1999 and 2002 Goa Legislative Assembly election as a member of BJP.

He was the minister of Health, Social Welfare, and Labour and Employment in Francisco Sardinha cabinet from 1999 to 2000 and then also held the portfolios of Minister of Health, labour and employment, and factories and boilers in first Manohar Parrikar cabinet. (ANI)

