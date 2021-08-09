Former Governor Tathagata Roy alleges Mamata Banerjee brought goons to Tripura

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 9 (ANI): After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating the attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) members in Tripura, former Tripura Governor and BJP leader Tathagata Roy hit back and alleged Banerjee brought goons to Tripura.

Speaking to ANI, Roy said, "Have you ever heard of any such incident before Mamata Banerjee sent her goons? Tripura has been a peaceful state for since long but suddenly what has happened and why? It can be clearly seen that Mamata has sent her goons."

"I don't understand the point of making a ruckus in this? And who is behind Abhishek, I don't understand. People in Tripura don't even recognize Abhishek," he added.



"It is their way of politics, protesting. But there is not any ground support in Tripura for TMC. How did she know our Home Minister has suggested attacking the vehicle of Abhishek Banerjee. Did she know that because of Pegasus? Then she is must have some connections with Pegasus," he added further.

Earlier, Banerjee visited Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital in Kolkata to meet Trinamool Congress (TMC) party workers who were injured in Tripura.

"Sudip and Jaya are the students who went to Tripura. It is astonishing the way they were attacked and their heads were banged in front of the police and no medical attention was provided," said Banerjee. (ANI)

