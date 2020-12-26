Former Gujarat CM, supporters detained for protest march towards Delhi in support of farmers

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 26 (ANI): Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela and his supporters were detained on Saturday as they commenced their protest march towards Delhi under 'Chalo Dilli' campaign to support the agitating farmers in Delhi.

Vaghela had announced protest march towards Delhi from Ahmedabad to support the protesting farmers in the national capital. Currently, he is in under detention at his residence.



The supporters of Vaghela were detained within no time as they reached Gandhi Aashram to start the march. The supporters were hooting against the new farm laws and demanded repealing of the 'black' laws.

A supporter of Vaghela told ANI, "Farmers are protesting. India is a nation of farmers. The government is acting with dictatorship. They should meet the demand of farmers. This is totally wrong."

Farmers have been protesting for one month at the gates of the national capital against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Several rounds of talks between ministers and farmers' leaders have failed to produce a breakthrough so far. (ANI)

