Former Harayana min Manish Grover released after being held hostage for several hours at Rohtak temple

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], November 5 (ANI): Locals of Rohtak's Kiloi village have released former Haryana minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manish Grover and other party leaders who were allegedly kept hostage for seven hours in the Shiv temple on Friday.

About two dozen leaders and workers, including Grover, and several others who came to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme in Kedarnath live at the Kiloi's Shiv Temple, were allegedly taken hostage by farmers and villagers.

According to the reports, on receiving information about BJP leaders' presence, farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws reached the spot and allegedly locked them inside the temple.





Subsequently, the police forces of three districts were deployed to control the situation. After about seven hours of high voltage drama, the leaders were finally released.

When asked if he apologised to protestors for his release, Grover said, "I did not apologise. We just came here to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva."

Raju Makrauli, a farmer leader, said, "It was decided that until the three laws of agriculture are withdrawn, we will protest against the entry of BJP leaders. Despite this, they want to do their program by going to cowsheds and temples, but we will not allow this to happen."

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ram Chander Jangra was shown black flags by farmers when he arrived for an event at Narnaund in Haryana's Hisar. (ANI)

