Former Haryana CM BS Hooda, wife test positive for COVID-19

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 18 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his wife Asha Hooda has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hooda himself confirmed the news on Twitter and requested the people who came in his contact to get themselves tested.

"I and my wife got ourselves tested because we had mild symptoms. The RT-PCR report is positive," the senior Congress leader tweeted.



"We are admitted in Medanta Hospital and our parameters are normal now. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days may please get themselves tested," he added.

Hooda joins a slew of many other politicians including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Union Minister Prakash Javedkar among others who recently tested positive for the virus.

According to official data, there are 38,558 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. The cumulative cases in the state has climbed to 3,07,850. (ANI)

