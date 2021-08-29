Former Haryana CM Hooda demands probe into lathicharge by police on farmers in Karnal

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 29 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday condemned the police action against protesting farmers in Karnal and said that issues between farmers and the Centre can be resolved only by talks and not by suppressing people's voices.

While briefing the media, he said, "Any problem can be resolved by talks only but not by suppressing people's voices."

The Haryana Police on Saturday lathi-charged protesting farmers in Karnal, leading to fresh protests and political war of words against the backdrop of an ongoing agitation against three contentious farm laws.

"There must be a high-level inquiry into whatever happened yesterday. Culprits must be punished," Hooda demanded a probe into the incident.

Earlier in the day, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait alleged that "the country has been occupied by the state-run Taliban".

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that India's head hangs in shame as the farmers of the nation bleed.



Further, Punjab Chief Minister's Office issued a statement slamming Haryana's move.

Condemning Karnal sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha's instructions to policemen to "crack" the heads of protesting farmers in a viral video, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday assured that action will be taken against the IAS officer.

"The use of such kind of words by an IAS officer for farmers is condemnable. Definitely, action will be taken against him. In a clarification, he (Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha) said he didn't sleep in the last two days. He probably doesn't know that farmers also don't sleep on 200 days a year," said Haryana Deputy Chief Minister.

Haryana Police lathi-charged on protesting farmers near the Bastar toll plaza on Saturday, where they gathered in large numbers to protest against a programme that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to attend.

Following the incident, a clipping of a video went viral on social media, which was also tweeted by BJP MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi, in which Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha could be purportedly seen instructing policemen to "crack their (protesting farmers') heads" to prevent them from moving forward and not to let anyone breach the security cordon.

"No matter what happens, nobody will cross this barricade. We could not let this line be breached at any cost. Let me make it clear, break the heads of all those who try to cross. I am the duty magistrate, and I'm giving you these instructions in writing. Hit them with your cane straightaway...We have enough force available. We haven't slept for the past two days. But you have come here after taking some sleep. No one should break the cordon and reach me," Sinha said in the video.

Meanwhile, farmers blocked the road at Bhandari Bridge in Punjab's Amritsar on Sunday for two hours in protest against the lathi charge on protesting farmers in Karnal. (ANI)