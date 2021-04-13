Former Himachal CM Virbhadra tests positive for Covid-19

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Virbhadra Singh has tested positive for Covid-19.

His son Vikramaditya Singh, MLA from Shimla (Rural), also had tested positive for the virus on Sunday following which the former CM's samples were taken.

The 86-year-old leader is currently in isolation at his Holilodge residence.



Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that the "news of Virbhadra Singh and his family members being tested positive for coronavirus is a matter of concern."

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur called up the former chief minister and inquired about his health and his family members' health

"I telephonically enquired about the well-being of Virbhadra and his family members. Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Virbhadra Singh and his entire family members' health," CM's Facebook post stated.(ANI)

